13,120 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Bought by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $38.18.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.