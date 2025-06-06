Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $179.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

