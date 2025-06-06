Stablepoint Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9%

JPM stock opened at $261.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $727.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

