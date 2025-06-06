Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

