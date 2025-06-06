Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,421 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.2% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Erste Group Bank cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.81 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.77 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.92. The company has a market cap of $255.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

