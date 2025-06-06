iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IBIT stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

