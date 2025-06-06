Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $417.67 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.76 and a 200 day moving average of $399.84. The company has a market capitalization of $413.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.