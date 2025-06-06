Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

