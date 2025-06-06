Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $118,047.90 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $118,047.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,738.08. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Wednesday, June 4th, Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.07, for a total transaction of $118,695.05.

On Friday, May 16th, Mark Brosius sold 20 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.81, for a total transaction of $11,276.20.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Mark Brosius sold 22 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.00, for a total transaction of $12,386.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Mark Brosius sold 22 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.97, for a total transaction of $12,143.34.

On Friday, March 7th, Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total transaction of $260,725.02.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $558.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.08 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7,225.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 18,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.