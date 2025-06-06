SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $69.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average is $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

