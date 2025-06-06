Hudson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30.9% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 21.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 60.0% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 314,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,208,000 after purchasing an additional 118,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total transaction of $144,832.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,112.80. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $326.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.27 and a twelve month high of $327.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

