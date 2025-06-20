Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Down 0.8%

Comcast stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.