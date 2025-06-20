SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2,310.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $310.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.