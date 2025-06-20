Riverwater Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

