Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,772 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.14 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

