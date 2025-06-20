Best Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – June 19th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and GameStop are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online, ranging from digital marketplaces and direct-to-consumer retailers to payment processors and logistics providers that support internet-based commerce. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth trends and consumer-behavior shifts driving the expansion of online shopping. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,325,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,555. The company has a market capitalization of $758.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,410. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,647,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833,628. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

