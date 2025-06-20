Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after buying an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $346.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

