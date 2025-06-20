Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Down 5.4%

NYSE MA opened at $538.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.