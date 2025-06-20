iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

