Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,318 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $122.48 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

