Carr Financial Group Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.3%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $468.27 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.91.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.