Advisory Resource Group Purchases 198 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

