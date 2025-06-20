Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 517 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,799 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $378.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.19 and its 200 day moving average is $418.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
