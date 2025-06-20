Congress Park Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

