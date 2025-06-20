Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 410 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

