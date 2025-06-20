Martin Worley Group Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Martin Worley Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Martin Worley Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $526.66 and its 200-day moving average is $533.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.