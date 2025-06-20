Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $218,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $310.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.52. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

