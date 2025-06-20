Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $843,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,231 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after acquiring an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,537,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

