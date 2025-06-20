Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KR. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

KR stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,947,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,335. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 13,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $995,927.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,156.76. This represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,679 shares of company stock worth $7,865,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $631,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,730,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

