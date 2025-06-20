Martin Worley Group Sells 1,389 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Martin Worley Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Martin Worley Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

