Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 68,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

