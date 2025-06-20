Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,456 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.14 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

