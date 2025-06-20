DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Has $494,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ASML by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in shares of ASML by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in shares of ASML by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 58,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $761.64 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $299.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $719.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.76.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

