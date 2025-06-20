Top Telecom Stocks To Consider – June 19th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Quantum Computing are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that build and operate communications networks and services—ranging from wireless carriers and internet service providers to satellite operators and equipment makers. They often appeal to investors seeking relatively stable cash flows and dividends, with performance driven by factors such as regulatory developments, infrastructure investments and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,405,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,855,922. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.54 and its 200-day moving average is $211.02.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $24.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $980.29. 1,208,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,461. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $956.82 and its 200 day moving average is $972.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a PE ratio of 133.19, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 44,047,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,513,010. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

