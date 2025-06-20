Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

