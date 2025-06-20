United Advisor Group LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $468.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

