Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $598.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $575.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

