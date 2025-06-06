CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $488.76, but opened at $454.75. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $463.93, with a volume of 4,560,123 shares.

Specifically, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,500. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.59, for a total transaction of $3,028,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 755,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,152,327.28. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 907.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.06 and a 200-day moving average of $387.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

