Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of PLTR opened at $119.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.14, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $135.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.