Snider Financial Group Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Snider Financial Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.7% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.