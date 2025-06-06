Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille Sells 11,904 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.50, for a total transaction of C$2,029,632.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$166.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$86.66 and a 52 week high of C$175.33. The stock has a market cap of C$58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.