Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille Sells 11,904 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.50, for a total transaction of C$2,029,632.00.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
Shares of AEM opened at C$166.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$86.66 and a 52 week high of C$175.33. The stock has a market cap of C$58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.
Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on Right Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 Earnings Season Winners With More Upside on the Way
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.