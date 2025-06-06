Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $259.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.65. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.