McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $182.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.