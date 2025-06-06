Matrix Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after buying an additional 231,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after buying an additional 294,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,391,957,000 after buying an additional 1,683,256 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,757,000 after buying an additional 1,102,166 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $203.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average is $187.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

