Generali Investments Management Co LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of HD opened at $368.97 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.93 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $367.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.