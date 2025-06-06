Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 848 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after buying an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after buying an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE UNP opened at $220.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.30. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

