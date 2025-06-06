Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 173,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

