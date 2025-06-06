Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,006,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.