A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 93,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $72.35 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

