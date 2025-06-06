Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 1,607 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in RTX by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in RTX by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 57,873 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

RTX stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

